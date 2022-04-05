SOFTBALL
Archbold 8 Edgerton 2
Fairview 4 Wauseon 1
Hilltop 17 Stryker 0 (5 innings)
Woodmore 15 Delta 7
Bryan 7 Napoleon 3
Montpelier 6 North Central 5 (8 innings)
BASEBALL
Archbold 4 Napoleon 3
Hilltop 13 Stryker 2 (5 innings)
North Central 2 Montpelier 0
Swanton 9 Pettisville 8
Wauseon 7 Fairview 4
Woodmore 6 Delta 4
BOYS TENNIS
Bryan 4 Lima CC 1
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Ayersville 101 Edgerton 82 Continental 32 Miller City 9
Eastwood 127 Swanton 10
Wayne Trace 135.5 Hicksville 58 Hilltop 33.5 Stryker 13
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Edgerton 101 Ayersville 72 Continental 50 Miller City 1
Eastwood 113 Swanton 23
Wayne Trace 112.5 Hicksville 91.5 Hilltop 17 Stryker 17
Be the first to comment on "High School Sports Scoreboard For April 5th, 2022"