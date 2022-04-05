High School Sports Scoreboard For April 5th, 2022

SOFTBALL

Archbold 8 Edgerton 2

Fairview 4 Wauseon 1

Hilltop 17 Stryker 0 (5 innings)

Woodmore 15 Delta 7

Bryan 7 Napoleon 3

Montpelier 6 North Central 5 (8 innings)

BASEBALL

Archbold 4 Napoleon 3

Hilltop 13 Stryker 2 (5 innings)

North Central 2 Montpelier 0

Swanton 9 Pettisville 8

Wauseon 7 Fairview 4

Woodmore 6 Delta 4

BOYS TENNIS

Bryan 4 Lima CC 1

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Ayersville 101 Edgerton 82 Continental 32 Miller City 9

Eastwood 127 Swanton 10

Wayne Trace 135.5 Hicksville 58 Hilltop 33.5 Stryker 13

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Edgerton 101 Ayersville 72 Continental 50 Miller City 1

Eastwood 113 Swanton 23

Wayne Trace 112.5 Hicksville 91.5 Hilltop 17 Stryker 17

 

 

