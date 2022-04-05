Cheryl Tresnan-Reighard (1961-2022)

Facebook

Cheryl Anne Tresnan-Reighard, age 60, of Delta, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022 at Kettering Health Main Hospital in Kettering, Ohio.

She was born in Royal Oak, Michigan on December 3, 1961 to John “Jack” Tresnan and Jenny (Turner) Tresnan.

Cheryl graduated from Notre Dame Academy in 1980 and went on to further her education at Adrain College; where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in education. Cheryl later achieved her Master’s Degree from the University of Toledo.

On June 20, 1997 she married Mary Reighard and renewed their wedding vows on December 15, 2015.

Together they were blessed with two sons, Hunter Tresnan-Reighard and Joshua Tresnan-Reighard. Cheryl currently served as a substitute teacher for Wauseon Public Schools.

She was instrumental in helping students obtain their GED by teaching classes and mentoring children through Rachel Wixey and Associates in Maumee and teaching at Owens Community College.

Some of her fondest hobbies included camping, scrap booking and gardening. Cheryl also enjoyed tending to her flower beds and caring for animals needing rescued.

Above all she loved her family and supporting her two sons in their various sports and athletic endeavors.

Along with her spouse of 25 years, Mary Tresnan-Reighard; she is survived by her sons, Hunter and Joshua Tresnan-Reighard; father, John “Jack” (Judy) Tresnan; mother, Jenny Tresnan-Nowak; twin sister, Cynthia (Keith) Tresnan-Douthit; sisters, Donna (Keith) Germain, Mary (Billy) Cameron and Jennifer Tresnan; brothers, John Tresnan Jr. and Patrick Tresnan; mother-in-law, Doris J. Reighard; 26 nieces and nephews and 33 great nieces and nephews; along with many loving in-laws and dear friends.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Milton C. Reighard; niece, Kristen Germain and great niece, Joselyn Garrity.

Friends will be received from 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta. A celebration of Cheryl’s life will be held from 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Givers Hall, 311 Main St., Delta, Ohio 43515.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider contributions to the Animal House Rescue, P.O Box 264, Wauseon, Ohio 43567, Panther Athletics Club, 504 Fernwood St., Delta, Ohio 43515 or the University of Findlay Track and Field Team, 1000 North Main St., Findlay, Ohio 45840 in Cheryl’s memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com .