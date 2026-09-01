Beverly “Bev” J. Beaverson (1935 – 2026)

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(Attended St. John’s Christian Church In Archbold)

Beverly Jane “Bev” Beaverson, age 91, of Wauseon, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026, at Fulton Manor with her daughter by her side.

She was born July 14, 1935, to Paul and Frances (Moxley) Moredock in Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania.

Bev graduated from Clarks Summit High School and later married Edward Harlin in 1958; they divorced. She married Russell L. Beaverson on July 30, 1997, in DeKalb, Indiana.

Bev worked for over 30 years at JCPenney in the Southland Shopping Center in Toledo, working in various departments from women’s to interiors. She loved working with the customers, and she especially enjoyed the employee discount to fulfill all her shopping desires.

In retirement, she and her husband, Russ, looked forward to traveling, spending time with their families and her beloved dog, Lucy. Bev attended St. John’s Christian Church in Archbold and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Fulton Chapter 67, where she held the Station of Electa for several years before becoming ill.

She is survived by her daughter, Renee (Martin) Pennington; her son, Kevin (Tina) Harlin; grandchildren Brandy, Heather, Melissa, Jason, Cory, Tasha, Joe, Christina and Ronald; 14 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; her identical twin sister, Marilyn Baron; and her nephew, Brad Goldworm.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Beaverson, in 2014; a great-grandchild, Alexia; her brother-in-law, Eli Baron; and her nephew, Paul Goldworm.

The family will receive guests from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026, at Grisier Funeral Home, 303 Stryker Street, Archbold, with an Order of the Eastern Star service starting at 12:30 p.m. Her funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Lauber Hill Cemetery.

To leave a special message for Bev’s family, please visit www.grisierfh.com and click on the “Tribute Wall.” Grisier Funeral Home – Archbold is honored to serve the Beaverson family.