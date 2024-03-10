High School Sports Scoreboard For March 9, 2024

BOYS BASKETBALL
DIVISION III DISTRICT FINAL
Emmanuel Christian 62 Archbold 44
BOYS WRESTLING
DIVISION II
TEAM SCORES: 1. Graham Local 109.5; 2. Buckeye 101.0; 3. Col. DeSales 77.0; 4. Watterson 64.0; 5. Carollton 50.0; 6. Ontario 47.0; 7. Wauseon 45.0
DIVISION III
TEAM SCORES: 1. Barnesville 71.5; 2. Milan Edison 68.0; 3. Legacy Christian 62.0; 4. Lake Catholic 56.0; 5. Delta 45.5; 7. Liberty Center 35.0; T15. Archbold 28.0, Ayersville 28.0; T25. Tinora 20.0; T49. Evergreen 9.0; T. 70 Paulding 3.0; T77. Swanton 2.0; T82. Wayne Trace 1.0
Delta’s Adam Mattin (113) and Archbold’s Brodie Dominique (144) will wrestle for a state championship tomorrow night.