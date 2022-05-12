High School Sports Scoreboard For May 12th, 2022

SOFTBALL
DIVISION IV SECTIONAL FINALS
Antwerp 5 Pettisville 4 (10 innings)
Hilltop 16 Continental 0 (5 innings)
Edgerton 7 Stryker 3
REGULAR SEASON
Wauseon 15 Northwood 5 (5 innings)
Bryan 14 Edon 1 (5 innings)
BASEBALL
Ottawa Hills 7 Evergreen 1
Bryan 15 Hicksville 2 (5 innings)
Hilltop 10 Fayette 6
North Central 11 Camden (MI) 1 (5 innings)
Edon 9 Pettisville 0
Ottawa-Glandorf 5 Archbold 4
Liberty Center 10 Stryker 0 (5 innings)
Wauseon 6 Springfield 3
