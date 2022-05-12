High School Sports Scoreboard For May 12th, 2022

Posted By: Newspaper Staff May 12, 2022

SOFTBALL

DIVISION IV SECTIONAL FINALS

Antwerp 5 Pettisville 4 (10 innings)

Hilltop 16 Continental 0 (5 innings)

Edgerton 7 Stryker 3

REGULAR SEASON

Wauseon 15 Northwood 5 (5 innings)

Bryan 14 Edon 1 (5 innings)

BASEBALL

Ottawa Hills 7 Evergreen 1

Bryan 15 Hicksville 2 (5 innings)

Hilltop 10 Fayette 6

North Central 11 Camden (MI) 1 (5 innings)

Edon 9 Pettisville 0

Ottawa-Glandorf 5 Archbold 4

Liberty Center 10 Stryker 0 (5 innings)

Wauseon 6 Springfield 3

 

