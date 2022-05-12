Edon FFA Celebrates 83rd Annual Banquet

Facebook

DISTRICT AG SOILS CDE TEAM … (L to R): John Goebel, Clayton Dulle, Ahlia Peterson, Grace Reitzel, Kendall Siebenaler, Jarrett Trausch, Lance Reitzel, and Jaycea Craven. (PHOTOS PROVIDED)

By: Jarrett Trausch

The Edon FFA Chapter celebrated a successful year by honoring students and supporters at their 83rd Annual FFA Banquet on Saturday, April 30th, presided over by Edon FFA President, Emma Howard. The chapter gathered with parents and family members to celebrate and honor all of the members’ hard work and dedication.

The afternoon started off with an address from Edon Northwest Schools Superintendent, Mr. Anthony Stevens, who spoke about the positive impact that the chapter has on the school district and the community.

Next, the chapter recognized donors, and those that have given back to the chapter throughout the year. It was then time to conduct the Greenhand and Chapter FFA Degree ceremonies.

The following thirty-two students received their Greenhand FFA Degrees: Brodi Arnold, Leyla Avila-Garcia, Blake Baker, Grace Berry, Dylan Buck, Jaycea Craven, Allyson Derck, Alexis Dulle, Jimena Ferreira Martinez, Zoe Guillemette, Georgia Howard, Anne Hug, Cohen Hulbert, Parker Kelley, Lloa Mountz, Marley Moyer, Zayne Oberlin, Alexander Ogden, Sklar Osborn, Ahlia Peterson, Mason Pinkham, Max Radabaugh, Kyler Sapp, Miranda Schwartz, Trevor Shafer, Jacob Shepherd, Rowan Snyder, Carter Steinke, Hayden Tennant, Sophia Voss, Colton Willis, and Natalie Wofford.

Additionally, seventeen students earned their Chapter FFA Degrees: Joseph Boyer, Clayton Dulle, William Follett, John Goebel, Katrionna Grimes, Joslyn Horne, Christopher Joice, Brandon Krontz, Chase Lassen, McKenzie Main, Kole Olds, Grace Reitzel, Lance Reitzel, Kendall Siebenaler, Jacob Smith, Jarrett Trausch, and Peyton Trausch.

During the banquet, time was also taken to recognize those students who earned their State and American FFA Degrees this year.

Maddison Gearig, Emma Howard, and Kendall Sheline received their State FFA Degrees at the Ohio FFA Convention; and graduates Paige Briner, Alea Brandt, Aidan Muehlfeld, and Shane Zulch will receive his American FFA Degree at the National FFA Convention in October.

The chapter also inducted two Honorary Members: Mr. Wes Dye and Mrs. Kaysie Nester, and presented the Distinguished Service Award to Mrs. Cindy Seaman.

Many students were recognized for their participation in Career Development Events, such as grain merchandising, job interview, and farm business management; and twenty chapter proficiency awards were given to members who have excelled with their supervised agricultural experience projects.

Edon FFA Advisor, Mrs. Hannah Everetts, then presented special awards and recognized the graduating seniors.

The Star Greenhand Award was presented to Max Radabaugh, Outstanding Greenhand Degrees were awarded to Skylar Osborn, Georgia Howard, and Natalie Wofford.

The Star Chapter Degree was presented to John Goebel, while the Outstanding Chapter Degrees were awarded to Jarrett Trausch and Grace Reitzel. The Star State Degree was presented to Emma Howard, and the Outstanding State Degrees were awarded to Maddison Gearig and Kendall Sheline.

Top seniors, Kerrin Towers, Carlie Kiess, and Olivia Mitchell, were presented with the DeKalb Award and the following students were presented with Outstanding Senior plaques: Drew Gallehue and Gage Winebernner. Mrs. Everetts also recognized all of the graduating FFA seniors and presented the senior retiring officers with gifts.

At the conclusion of the event, the 2022-2023 Edon FFA Officer Team was installed to their respective offices: President, Emma Howard; Vice President, Grace Reitzel; Secretary, Maddison Gearig; Treasurer, Skylar Osborn; Reporter, Jarrett Trausch; Sentinel, Max Radabaugh; Student Advisor, Ally Derck; Historian, Georgia Howard; Parliamentarian, John Goebel; and Chaplain, Marley Moyer.

HONORARY DEGREE … The Honorary Chapter FFA Degree was presented to Wes Dye by the officer team.

JOB INTERVIEW CDE PARTICIPANTS … (L to R): Emma Howard, Georgia Howard, Grace Reitzel, and Alexis Dulle.

STAR DEGREE RECIPIENTS … (L to R): Emma Howard, Star State Degree; John Goebel, Star Chapter Degree; and Max Radabaugh, Star Greenhand Degree.

2022-2023 EDON FFA OFFICER TEAM … (Back Row L to R): Skylar Osborn, Treasurer; Jarrett Trausch, Reporter; John Goebel, Parliamentaria; Max Radabaugh, Sentinel. (Front Row L to R): Grace Reitzel, Vice President; Georgia Howard, Historian; Emma Howard, President; Maddison Gearig, Secretary; Allyson Derck, Student Advisor; Marley Moyer, Chaplain.