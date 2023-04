VARSITY SOFTBALL

Archbold 14 Stryker 3 (5 innings)

ARCHBOLD – Natalie Nofziger earned the win in the circle and clubbed a two-run homer tallied four RBIs to help Archbold cruise past Stryker.

Archbold collected 19 hits in the game led by four singles from Makena Thiel and three hits by Nofziger.