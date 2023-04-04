Pettisville High School Presents “The Wizard Of Oz”

TIN MAN … Dorothy Gale (played by Hannah Minchella) and Scarecrow (played by Mina Wesche) help to oil the tin man (played by Keegan Wyse.)

By: Jacob Kessler

The Pettisville High School presented “The Wizard of Oz” as their musical production. The show was held on Thursday March 30th, Friday March 31st and Saturday April 1st at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday April 2nd at 2:30 p.m. The production was presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Whitmark LLC.

The show followed the original children’s novel released in 1900 as well as the 1939 movie produced by MGM.