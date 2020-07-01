Highway Patrol Investigating Fatal Car / Pedestrian Crash In Fulton County

Dover Twp. – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Fulton County.

On July 1, 2020 at approximately 12:57 A.M., Troopers were dispatched to a pedestrian that was struck on State Route 108 just South of County Road J in Dover Township.

A 2002 Toyota Camry, driven by Kyle Knierim from Wauseon , Ohio was southbound on State Route 108 just South of County Road J and struck a pedestrian in the roadway. Mr. Knierim was not injured in the crash and was utilizing his safety belt.

The pedestrian, Aaron Zimmerman of Delta, Ohio was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash is currently under investigation. The Toledo Post was assisted on scene by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and the Wauseon Fire Department.