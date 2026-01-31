Highway Patrol Investigating Head On Crash East Of Pioneer

Madison Township – The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Defiance Post is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 6:34 p.m. on Friday, January 30, 2026. The crash took place on US-20 near milepost 18 in Williams County. US-20 was closed for nearly two hours.

A 2010 Toyota Camry, driven eastbound on US-20 by Breeanna Edenier, 24, of Waterloo, Indiana, crossed the center line and struck a westbound 2010 Dodge Avenger head-on. The Dodge Avenger was driven by Laura Snellenberger, 40, of Angola, Indiana. Edenier was transported by Williams County EMS to Parkview Hospital in Bryan, Ohio. Snellenberger was transported by Williams County EMS to Parkview Hospital in Montpelier, Ohio. Both drivers sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Madison Township Fire Department, Williams County EMS, and K&K Towing.

Both occupants were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to always wear their seat belts and to never drive distracted.

The crash remains under investigation.