Highway Patrol Investigating Serious Injury Motorcycle Crash Near Oregon

(PRESS RELEASE) Oregon – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle injury crash that occurred today at 2:14 A.M. on Corduroy Rd near Anchor Point Rd in Jerusalem Township.

A Harley Davidson Ultra Classic motorcycle, operated by Chandler Myers 23, Oregon, Ohio, was driving eastbound on Corduroy Road when the vehicle overturned and went off the left side of the roadway.

Mr. Myers was transported to Saint Vincent Medical Center by Jerusalem Township EMS with life-threatening injuries. Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in this crash.

The crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon Police Department, and Jerusalem Township EMS and Fire.