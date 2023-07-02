Sharon Lauber (1942 – 2023)

(Delta High School Graduate)

Sharon Kay (Dohr) Lauber, age 80, of Delta, passed away Friday, June 30, 2023, at Addison Heights Nursing Home in Maumee, Ohio.

She was born to the late George and Doris (Terwilliger) Dohr on July 17, 1942. Sharon was a Delta High School graduate.

She later went on to Owen’s Technical College to pursue her degree in early childhood education.

On June 19, 1965, Sharon married the love of her life Roger Lauber; they were married for 38 years until his passing on June 19, 2003.

Together they were blessed with four children, who survive: Heidi (George) Pivnicka of Napoleon, Dirk (Vicki) Lauber of Delta, Shawn (Jodie Yohnke) Lauber of Delta and Ginni Lauber of Delta.

She was a preschool teacher for many years in Swanton. Sharon was proud to be known as a soldier and farmer’s wife.

She was very active in the Delta American Legion Post #373 Auxiliary, where she was a Poppy Day Chairman. Sharon loved cheering for The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Surviving Sharon are her four children; brother, Ronald (Jan) Dohr of Perrysburg, grandsons; Chris (Alicia) Cowell and Eric Pivnicka; and seven great grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109 in Delta, with a American Legion Auxiliary service beginning at 7:30 PM. Funeral services for Sharon will be held on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 10:00 AM also at the funeral home, with a luncheon to follow at the Delta American Legion. Pastor Donald Krieger will be officiating. Interment will be at Smith Cemetery near Pettisville.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Delta American Legion Auxiliary, 5939 St. Hwy 109, Delta, Ohio 43515 in her memory.

