FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Approve Ditch Petition For Clinton Township

The Fulton County Commissioners held their first meeting of the week on Tuesday, June 27th. The meeting began at 9:00 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer.

Minutes from the meeting held on June 22nd were approved first, along with the current agenda and list of bills for payment.

Reviews then took place of a letter from the JFS Director regarding staffing and the weekly Dog Warden reports for periods ending May 27th, 2023, and June 3rd, 2023. The following agenda items were then approved.

– Resolution 2023-504 Increase & Transfer Appropriations for Various Departments.

– Resolution 2023-505 Approve Change Order #2 to Action Contractors for Contract 2023-64-New Fulton County Senior Center.

– Resolution 2023-506 Approve Purchase Orders and Travel Requests.

A budget hearing was then held with Commissioners hearing from Vond Hall. Hall explained that this is the start of next year’s budget and that ORC (Ohio Revised Code) 5705 is being followed.

This ORC states that there must be a hearing, followed by two copies of a draft budget being filed with the Auditor’s Office.

Then, a budget will need to be adopted before July 15th and then certified by the County Auditor by July 20th. The meeting then entered into a recess portion at 9:06 a.m.

The meeting began again at 9:16 a.m. with the Final Hearing for Ditch 2146 – Clinton. The work plan will include the installation of a new storm water outlet, replacing an existing 12-inch outlet with a new 18-inch outlet, the restoration of fields, lawns, and roadways, and the installation of a new 10-inch supplemental tile main across Nofziger and new 8-inch outlet tile across Richer to a new road 16 cross-cover.

The project is estimated to cost $148,600, which includes the first maintenance. The 20-year benefit for agricultural land is $2,570.80 per acre, residential land is $5,141.60 per acre, with a total year benefit of $999,942.00.

A mass swearing in then took place in order to give visitors the opportunity to testify about their properties.

The visitors spoke about issues to do with project 2105, getting the City of Wauseon Exempted and adding additional properties to the list of work to be done.

The floor was then closed to testimony in order to hear deliberations from the Commissioners. Each of the Commissioners agreed that the work needs to be done and that there will be a benefit to moving the water out of the area.

Resolution 2023-507 Affirming the former order, Confirming the Assessments, and Ordering the Letting of the Contracts Ditch 2146-Clinton Twp. was then put on the table.

Commissioners each voted yes to pass the motion before then moving to adjourn at 10:24 p.m.

The second meeting of the week was then held on Thursday, June 29th. The meeting began at 9:00 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer.

Minutes from the previous meeting held on Tuesday, June 27th were then approved along with the current agenda.

Reviews then took place for the weekly Dog Warden reports for periods ending June 10th and June 17th as well as an office closure notice for juvenile and probate courts. The following items were then approved.

– Resolution 2023-510 Increase & Transfer Appropriations for Various Departments.

– Resolution 2023-511 Enter Into Contract 2023-105 with Marksch Excavating for Demolition of 2362 CR 2 Swanton, OH.

– Resolution 2023-512 Approve Purchase Orders and Travel Requests.

Following approval of the previous items, Commissioners heard an HR departmental update from Laura Howell and TJ Jones, as well as a public utilities departmental update from Lincoln Frey. Following those updates the meeting was adjourned.

