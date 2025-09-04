Evergreen FFA Member Selected To Perform With National FFA Band

PRESS RELEASE – Molly Elvey (above), a member of the Evergreen FFA Chapter in Metamora, Ohio, will be on stage and in the spotlight Oct. 29-Nov. 1, during the 2025 National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis.

Elvey, a junior at Evergreen High School and the daughter of Paul and Cathleen Elvey, has been selected to play the french horn and mellophone in the National FFA Band.

Elvey submitted an audition tape and was selected to help bring full instrumental balance to the band from a pool of applicants nationwide.

The National FFA Band will perform several times during the national convention and expo. Elvey will join fellow band members in Indianapolis for rehearsals three days before the convention and expo begins.

Corteva Agriscience™ sponsors the National FFA Band. The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization with more than 1,027,200 student members as part of 9,235 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.