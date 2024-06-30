Hillsdale County Sheriff Addresses Loss Of Deputy

I want to thank everyone who has reached out to myself and the HCSO, whether it be phone calls, text messages, fb messenger, and comments.

It’s been a very emotional, heartbreaking, and busy few days that we’ve all had to deal with.

I cannot thank our community enough for the outpouring of love and support for Bill’s family, Sheriff family, and hundreds and hundreds of friends he has touched with his kind demeanor to everyone he came in contact with.