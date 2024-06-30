Hillsdale County Sheriff Addresses Loss Of Deputy

I want to thank everyone who has reached out to myself and the HCSO, whether it be phone calls, text messages, fb messenger, and comments.
It’s been a very emotional, heartbreaking, and busy few days that we’ve all had to deal with.
I cannot thank our community enough for the outpouring of love and support for Bill’s family, Sheriff family, and hundreds and hundreds of friends he has touched with his kind demeanor to everyone he came in contact with.
Our department will never be the same without Bill’s presence in the office and on the road, he will surely be missed!
And a special thank you to the Michigan State Police for having our back while we take the time to mourn and lay our Brother to Rest.
Rest In Heaven Brother, we will take it from here, till we meet again!
Sheriff Scott B. Hodshire,
Hillsdale County