Divorce Research Topic At July Meeting Of FCGS

DELTA – The next Fulton County Genealogical Society (FCGS) meeting is Tuesday, July 9, 2024, at 7 p.m. Presenter Pamela Pattison Lash, born in Warren OH, graduated from Niles McKinley High School, and holds degrees from the University of Toledo (Bachelor of Education with dual majors in English and Social Studies) and Marygrove College (Master in the Art of Teaching).

She taught at Gorham Fayette High School for 38 years and was a library assistant at the Williams County Public Library’s Local History Center for seven years.

Currently, Pam serves as President of the Williams County Genealogical Society, the facilitator of the two book clubs in Bryan, is an ESL instructor at the First Presbyterian Church in Bryan and is taking a Spanish class.

She is a wife, mother of four daughters, and grandma to the “Magnificent Seven”. In her spare time, she is the CEO of LoveBug Creations, a paper crafting venture she started with her daughters. Williams County publications will be available for purchase.

Fulton County Genealogical Society meetings are held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 Taylor St. in Delta. Parking and entry are at the back side of the church. Visitors are welcome. Hope to see you there!