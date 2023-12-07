Hilltop Announces Americanism Test Winners

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERTEST WINNERS … Every year the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary sponsor an Americanism Test given to sophomores, juniors, and seniors. Students with the top two scores from each grade are given a certificate and a chance to compete at the county and state level. The two seniors also receive $100. This year’s winners from Hilltop are: Seated – seniors: Kris Hansen and Julia Rodriguez. Standing – juniors: Izabella Cardarelli and Brian Guillen; West Unity American Legion Auxiliary: Sharon Marvin and Vickie Nofziger; Sophomores: Nathan Wieland and Molly Dickinson