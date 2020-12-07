Hilltop Announces Americanism Test Winners

Every year the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary sponsor an Americanism Test given to sophomores, juniors, and seniors. Students with the top two scores from each grade are given a certificate and a chance to compete at the county and state level. The two seniors also receive $100.

This year’s winners from Hilltop are:

Seated are Seniors: Joe Reamsnyder and Stephanie Moncaleano

Standing from left are Sophomores: Jadyn Hoover and Jaden Bowers; West Unity American Legion Auxiliary: Sharon Marvin and Vickie Nofziger; Juniors: Justin Ayala Aguilera and Kacy Connolly.