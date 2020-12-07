New High School Graduation Requirements Look Brighter For Companies

(Fulton County, Ohio) – A partnership with Fulton County employers, Delta High School, Northwest State Community College, Northwest Ohio Educational Services Center and OhioMeansJobs|Fulton County has been formed for a pilot program called Future of Fulton County. Ohio’s new high school graduation requirements allow more flexibility for students to choose a gradation pathway that builds on their strengths and passions – one that ensures they are ready for their next steps and excited about the future.

The new pilot program will help high school students hit the ground running after graduation. Principal Doug Ford at Delta High School selected the students who will participate in the accelerated 160-hour, fourmodule program that will provide valuable experience and teach the skills necessary to become an employee to Fulton County manufacturing employers. The course will cover safety, quality practices and measurement, manufacturing processes and production, and maintenance awareness.

To complete the course, each student will be required to pass exams to obtain the nationally recognized Certified Production Technician (CPT) certification. Upon completion of the pilot, it is hoped that the program will be expanded to other school districts and additional Fulton County employers. The pilot program will start January 4, 2021. Successful students then will be able to join Fulton County employers’ teams as soon as June 2021, following their graduation.

Partners include:

About Worthington Industries-Worthington Industries is a leading industrial manufacturing company delivering innovative solutions to customers that span many industries including transportation, construction, industrial, agriculture, retail and energy. Worthington is North America’s premier value-added steel processor and producer of laser welded products; and a leading global supplier of pressure cylinders and accessories for applications such as fuel storage, water systems, outdoor living, tools and celebrations.

The Company’s brands, primarily sold in retail stores, include Coleman®, Bernzomatic®, Balloon Time®, Mag Torch® and Well-X-Trol®. Worthington’s WAVE joint venture with Armstrong is the North American leader in innovative ceiling solutions. Worthington operates 51 facilities in 15 states and six countries, including its steel processing facility in Delta, Ohio, and employs approximately 7,500 people. Founded in 1955, the Company follows a people-first philosophy with earning money for its shareholders as its first corporate goal.

Relentlessly finding new ways to drive progress and practicing a shared commitment to transformation, Worthington makes better solutions possible for customers, employees, shareholders and communities.

About North Star BlueScope-We’ve been leading the industry since 1997, with a steadfast commitment to the products we make and the customers we serve. We drive businesses forward by manufacturing high-quality products for major industries.

We provide the highest level of service to our customers, as evident in consistent ranking as #1 in overall customer satisfaction, according to the Jacobson steel industry survey. Our impact is manifested on a global scale. North Star BlueScope is owned by BlueScope, a leading international supplier of steel products and building solutions found in the global building and construction industry based in Melbourne, Australia.

About Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center-Educational Service Centers (ESCs) have been making a difference in Ohio’s schools for the past 95 years. ESCs were established in 1914 through an act of the Ohio General Assembly. The law created 88 “County School Districts” and charged them with the task of “elevating the state’s system of education to a proper standard.”

This effort entailed county office staff members drafting courses of study for school systems, providing in-service training for teachers and assuring quality classroom instruction through supervision and evaluation. The role of the county offices of education evolved and expanded over the next several decades. In the 1930s, they began assisting districts with fiscal and purchasing services; later in the 1960s, their responsibilities expanded again as they began operating special education programs and increased professional development and technical assistance for schools.

In 1995 Am. Sub. H.B. 117 changed the role of the “County School Districts” by redefining their responsibilities and renaming them “Educational Service Centers” – a statutory name change intended to reflect the evolving nature of ESC programs and services. The law also encouraged county offices to merge into regional agencies. On December 30th, 1996 a charter was issued declaring a merger of the county school districts of Defiance, Henry, Fulton and Williams into what is now known as the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center (NWOESC).

The Northwest Ohio ESC employs approximately 350 regular staff members and additional staff in after-school or grant related programming. The staff serves over 25,000 students in 23 school districts across northwest Ohio, including Archbold, Ayersville, Bryan, Central, Defiance City, Edgerton, Edon Northwest, Evergreen, Fayette, Hicksville, Holgate, Liberty Center, Millcreek-West Unity, Montpelier, Napoleon, North Central, Northeastern, Patrick Henry, Pettisville, Pike-Delta-York, Stryker, Swanton and Wauseon.

We partner with the Four County Career Center and Penta Career Center as well. ESCs across the state continue to be vital and necessary components of Ohio’s educational system. Am. Sub. H.B. 115 of the 127th General Assembly created the Ohio Educational Regional Service System and positioned ESCs to serve as the conduit and delivery system for Ohio’s statewide school improvement and education reform efforts. Under the new law, ESCs must implement state or federally funded initiatives assigned to the service centers by the General Assembly or the Ohio Department of Education.

About Northwest State Community College-Northwest State Community College was founded when the Ohio Board of Regents approved the formation of Four County Technical Institute on June 13, 1968. The College offered its first classes one year later. In 1972, the College moved to its current location and was renamed Northwest Technical College. In 1994, Northwest State officially became a community college. This enabled the College to offer Associate of Arts and Associate of Science programs that could easily transfer into a four-year degree program at partnering colleges.

Since that time, the Northwest State campus has continued to grow. Today, the College offers classes at the main campus in Archbold, Ohio. Custom Training Solutions (CTS) is the workforce development division. CTS helps local companies with short term technical training, apprentice programs and custom curriculum development to upskill employee skills .

About OhioMeansJobs|Fulton Co-In a customer focused environment, we offer services to both job seekers and businesses alike. Whether you are a business seeking qualified employees or training options for your employees; or are an entry-level job seeker, an experienced job seeker, a dislocated employee or even a retiree looking for part time employment… We can help!

A resource room with printed materials, internet access, copy machine, fax machine, telephones and local job postings is open to the public Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. knowledgeable staff is available to assist you with your needs. We also offer as a computer lab for assessment, skills training and job search. You will also find a spacious and comfortable classroom for adult basic education. We are located at 604 S. Shoop Ave, Suite 110, Wauseon, OH 43567.