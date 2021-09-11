Hilltop Class Officers For 2020-2021 School Year

Posted By: Newspaper Staff September 11, 2021

FRESHMEN CLASS … From left: Conner Sanders, Secretary; Giada Rising, Treasurer; Eleana VanArsdalen, President; Brooke Moreland, Vice-President. (PHOTOS PROVIDED)

SOPHOMORE CLASS … From left: Ingrid Hoffman, Vice-President; Dalton Bauer, President; Shealyn Martin, Treasurer; Emma Smith, Secretary.

JUNIOR CLASS … From left: James Bell, President; Jaden Bowers, Secretary; Bailey Moreland, 4-County Rep; Abby Austin, Treasurer; Gabby Rodriguez, Vice-President.

SENIOR CLASS … From left: Elijah Kuszmaul, Secretary; Gabe Matthews, President; Jozlyn Jones, Vice-President; Ella Calvin, Treasurer; Hunter Leupp, Student Council; Allison McKinney, Student Council; Wyatt Beltz, 4-County rep.

 

