Hilltop Class Officers For 2020-2021 School Year

FRESHMEN CLASS … From left: Conner Sanders, Secretary; Giada Rising, Treasurer; Eleana VanArsdalen, President; Brooke Moreland, Vice-President. (PHOTOS PROVIDED)
SOPHOMORE CLASS … From left: Ingrid Hoffman, Vice-President; Dalton Bauer, President; Shealyn Martin, Treasurer; Emma Smith, Secretary.
JUNIOR CLASS … From left: James Bell, President; Jaden Bowers, Secretary; Bailey Moreland, 4-County Rep; Abby Austin, Treasurer; Gabby Rodriguez, Vice-President.
SENIOR CLASS … From left: Elijah Kuszmaul, Secretary; Gabe Matthews, President; Jozlyn Jones, Vice-President; Ella Calvin, Treasurer; Hunter Leupp, Student Council; Allison McKinney, Student Council; Wyatt Beltz, 4-County rep.
