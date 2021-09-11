Four County Career Center Students Commemorate 20th Anniversary Of 9/11

As a tribute to those who lost their lives and to acknowledge the 20th Anniversary of 9-11, Four County Career Center students from the Fire & Rescue and Law Enforcement & Security Tactics classes along with instructors Tonya Fisher and Kevin Thomas, held a Remembrance Ceremony in honor of “Patriot Day.”

Members of the Color Guard included Law Enforcement & Security Tactics students Izabelle Wyse (Delta); William Douglass (Bryan); Summer Bates (Fairview); and Fire & Rescue students Saige Johnson (Wauseon); Travis Stoffer (Hicksville).

Color Guard Law Enforcement & Security Tactics students lowered the flag to half mast in respect for the day. Following a moment of silence in respect for those who have sacrificed so that we may be safe. Taps was played by Ellie Cichocki from Napoleon.Always Remember–Don’t Ever Forget—09-11-01.