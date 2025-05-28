Hilltop Issues Scholarships & Awards For 2024-2025 School Year

(PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS … Row 1: Jaren Dennison, Devin Dempsey, Giada Rising, Eleana VanArsdalen, Conner Sanders, Libbie Baker. Row 2: Cameron Schlosser, Brock Kesler, Alaina Russell, Julia Dickinson. Row 3: Brooke Moreland, Landon Stuckey, Kason Rediger, Izabella Cardarelli.

Libbie Baker – West Unity Lion’s Club – $400; Hilltop Athletic Boosters – $500; Bill & Mary Hollingshead – $500; West Unity Chamber of Commerce – $500; Clark & Dorothy McLaughlin – $2,000

Izabella Cardarelli – Americanism Test Winner – $100

Devin Dempsey – Bryan Area Business Women Scholarship – $500; Gale Brillhart Scholarship – $1,500; Tiffin University Athletic Scholarship – $1,000 x 4 = $4,000; Tiffin University Merit Scholarship – $16,000 x 4 = $64,000

Jaren Dennison – American School District Panel Scholarship – $250; Bob Sauder Memorial & Sportsmanship – $250; Nathan Ashenfelter Scholarship – $500; James Clark Scholarship – $1,000; Richard & James Bard Technical Scholarship – $2,500 x 2 = $5,000

Julia Dickinson – Omnibus Club – $300; West Unity Lion’s Club – $400; Hilltop Music Boosters – $400; Red Cross Scholarship – $500; Charles & Linda Sumner – $500; 4-H Endowment Scholarship – $750; Church Women United – $1,000; Millcreek-West Unity Area Foundation – $2,000; Allen Engineering Scholarship Award – $2,000 x 4 = $8,000; Trine Presidential Scholarship – $19,000 x 4 = $76,000

Aidden Johnson – American School District Panel – $250; Frank & Elaine Lesnet Miseta – $1,500 x 4 = $6,000

Brock Kesler – Dick Yoh Memorial & Family Scholarship – $250; Hilltop Athletic Boosters – $500; Three Arts Club – $500; Duane & Sharon King Scholarship – $750; University of Toledo Scholarship – $2,500; University of Toledo Science Scholarship – $3,000

Lindee Lammon – Omnibus Club – $300, Mary Thomas – $400; Millcreek-West Unity Education Association – $500; Mary Gares Suter – $500; Williams County Pork Producers – $500; Forest & Isabelle Wineland – $1,500; Discover Defiance Grant – $1,500; Margaret Reynolds Raizik Scholarship – $3,188.48; DC Promise Award – $2,105 x 4 = $8,420; Pilgrim Scholarship – $12,000 x 4 = $48,000

Brooke Moreland – Bryan Times Academic All Star Team – $250; Franklin B. Walters – $250; West Unity American Legion Auxiliary Post 669 – $250; Omnibus Club – $300, West Unity Lion’s Club – $400; Hilltop Athletic Boosters – $500; Charles & Linda Sumner – $500; Three Arts Club – $500; West Unity Chamber of Commerce – $500; Carter Kissell Victor Mygant Scholarship – $1,000; Bryan Masonic Lodge – $1,500; Bryan Eagles – $2,000; County North – $2,000 x 4 = $8,000; Margaret Reynolds Raizik Scholarship – $3,188.48; Governor’s Award – $5,000 x 4 = $20,000; University of Toledo Scholarship – $6,000 x 4 = $24,000

Kason Rediger – Hilltop Music Boosters – $700

Giada Rising – Dick Yoh Memorial & Family Scholarship – $250; West Unity Lion’s Club – $400; Hilltop Athletic Boosters – $500; Ethel Kellogg Scholarship – $500; Margaret Reynolds Raizik Scholarship – $3,188.48; Northwest State Presidential Scholarship, 3 years full tuition

Alaina Russell – Paul & Hilda Koch Scholarship – $750; Margaret Reynolds Raizik Scholarship – $3,188.48; Frank & Elaine Lesnet Miseta – $1,500 x 4 = $6,000; Purdue Ft. Wayne Merit Scholarship – $2,000 x 4 = $8,000

Conner Sanders – Red Cross Scholarship – $500; Hilltop Music Boosters – $500; Kiwanis Club – $750; James Clark Scholarship – $1,000; Millcreek-West Unity Area Foundation – $1,000; Williams County Fair Foundation – $1,000; Kent State First Year Freshmen Scholarship – $3,500 x 4 = $14,000

Cameron Schlosser – Mary Gares Suter – $500; Three Arts Club – $500; Hilltop Athletic Boosters – $1,000; Linda Belcher Memorial & Family Scholarship – $1,000; BGSU Freshmen Falcon Scholarship – $4,000 x 4 = $16,000

Landon Stuckey – Americanism Test winner – $100

Eleana VanArsdalen – Bob Sauder Memorial & Sportsmanship – $250; West Unity Lion’s Club – $400; Hilltop Athletic Boosters – $1,000; Carter Kissell Victor Mygant Scholarship – $1,000; Church Women United – $1,000; County North $2,000 x 4 = $8,000; Margaret Reynolds Raizik Scholarship – $3,188.48; Governor’s Award – $5,000 x 4 = $20,000; University of Toledo Excellence Scholarship – $6,000 x 4 = $24,000

These students have earned close to one-half million dollars! Congratulations!!