Area Students Attend 75th Annual International Science & Engineering Fair

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

ISEF … Participants representing northwest Ohio included Gavin Sifuentes- student observer, Pettisville; Julia Dickinson and Arend Schuurman- student observer, Hilltop: and Gunner McClure- finalist, Patrick Henry. There were 27 total participants representing Ohio this year at ISEF. The last time Ohio hosted ISEF was in 1984!

PRESS RELEASE – The 75th International Science and Engineering Fair was held in Columbus, Oh from May 10-16.

Over 1,700 finalists representing 67 different countries and 49 of the states in the USA (no participants from Alaska) competed with their STEM research projects for over 9 million dollars of prize money. This is the largest pre-college science competition in the world.

Students networked with their peers in a pin exchange, attended a variety of informative symposium sessions, participated in a college and career fair, visited the Columbus Zoo and Conservatory, and shared their projects with students from around the state during the public visitation day in addition to an entire day of project interviews with professionals whose expertise was matched to the students’ project category.