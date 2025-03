Hilltop Issues Winter Sports Awards

CHEER AWARDS … Addison Whitman-BBC Scholar Athlete; Julia Dickinson-BBC Scholar Athlete. Not pictured: Brooke Moreland-BBC Scholar Athlete.

CHEER AWARDS … Julia Dickinson-Coaches Award; Rachel Dickinson-Most Improved Award; Araiah Yates-Spirit Award. Not pictured: Brooke Moreland-Coaches Award.

GIRLS BASKETBALL … Molly Dickinson – BBC Scholar Athlete, BBC Honorable Mention, District 7 Honorable Mention, Defensive MVP Award; Lynley Day-Hemenway – BBC Scholar Athlete, JV Cadet Award; Eleana VanArsdalen – BBC Scholar Athlete, District 7 Scholar Athlete; Libbie Baker – BBC Scholar Athlete, BBC Player of the Year, District 7 Scholar – Athlete, District 7 1st Team, District 7 Ohio Prep Sports Media 1st Team, MVP Award; Kenley Routt – BBC Scholar Athlete, Cadet Award; Sophia Crossgrove – Most Improved Award; Kennedy Bailey – Defensive MVP Award; Myah Higgins – JV Most Improved Award.

BOYS BASKETBALL … Devin Dempsey – BBC Scholar Athlete; Cameron Schlosser – BBC Scholar Athlete, Cadet Award; Brock Kesler – BBC Scholar Athlete, Cadet Award; Micah Rossman – BBC Honorable Mention, Offensive MVP Award; Drew Bailey – Defensive MVP Award; Austin Verdin – Most Improved Award.