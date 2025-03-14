Kaptur Releases Statement On Passing Of Congressman Raul Grijalva

Washington, DC — Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (OH-09) has released the following statement on the passing of Congressman Raul Grijalva (AZ-07):

“It is with heavy heart, that I extend deepest sympathy to the treasured family, staff, and constituents of Congressman Raul Grijalva. Representative Grijalva was like no other — an exceptional, unforgettable human being shaped by hard scrabble economic struggle long before he ever was elected to Congress.”

“To meet him was to meet a wise man. He was imbued with the spirit of justice for the common people. His persevering journey embraced the bitter harvest and aspirations of laboring people who toil until this day across our continent in the blazing sun from dawn until dusk. His exceptional stamina in addressing continental labor injustices of field and farm workers is legendary.”

“His advocacy gave hope even during the most bitter times. The glint in his eye revealed a deep grasp of the potential for the betterment of the human condition.”

“To that noble end, he dedicated his precious life in hopes that those who follow will soon lift higher the torch of social and economic justice plowing the path forward for all farm workers and laboring people.”

“Rest in peace my friend, we will continue the hard work in your honor.”