Hilltop Lady Cadet Golfer Ella Calvin Commits To Heidelberg

COLLEGE SIGNING … Yesterday, Hilltop senior Ella Calvin signed a National Letter of Intent to further her education and continue her golf career at Heidelberg University (Division III) in Tiffin. While playing golf for The Student Princes, Calvin will be majoring in Biochemistry. Seated with Ella at her signing event are her parents Tim and Linda Calvin and standing is Hilltop golf coach Connor English. (PHOTO PROVIDED)