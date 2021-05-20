Four County Students Place In Top 10 At BPA Nationals

Four County Career Center is pleased to announce that four students placed in the top ten at the 2021 National Leadership Conference of Business Professionals of America (BPA) held Virtually.

The students are in the Computer Networking & Cybersecurity and Computer Programming & Game Design programs.

The students include (LEFT TO RIGHT) Brendan Degryse (Fairview) SQL Database Fundaments – 7th Place, and Computer Programming Concepts – 5th Place; Benjamin Gamboe (Napoleon) Information Technology Concepts – 4th Place; Jacob Parento (Liberty Center) Cybersecurity/Digital Forensics – 2nd Place; and Travis Sheffer (Wauseon) Server Administration Using Microsoft – 10th Place.

Career Center students joined over 5,000 other conference delegates from across the nation to participate in national-level business skill competitions. This was BPA’s 54th National Leadership Conference.

Business Professionals of America is a national organization for high school, college and middle school students preparing for careers in business and information technology.

BPA acts as a cohesive agent in the nationwide networking of education and business and industry. Four County Career Center BPA advisors are Mary Jo Beilharz, Matt Geiger, Tim Ricketts, and Tina Short.