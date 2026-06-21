Hilltop Softball Honors Players At End-Of-Season Awards Ceremony

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
AWARD WINNERS … Hilltop softball held its awards ceremony on Friday, June 12. Pictured from left to right, front row: Brooklyn Kuszmaul (Coaches Award, Most Improved Award, 2nd Team BBC, Second Team Northwest District, OHSFCA and BBC Scholar Athlete), Isabella Ackley (2nd Team BBC, OHSFCA and BBC Scholar Athlete), and Kenley Routt (Team Captain Award, 1st Team BBC, 1st Team Northwest District, OHSFCA and BBC Scholar Athlete). Middle row: Kelsy Connolly (Defensive Player of the Year Award, 1st Team BBC, 1st Team Northwest District, 1st Team All-Ohio, OHSFCA and BBC Scholar Athlete), Halle Jones (Offensive Player of the Year Award, BBC Player of the Year, 1st Team Northwest District, Honorable Mention All-Ohio, OHSFCA and BBC Scholar Athlete), and Sophia Crossgrove (OHSFCA and BBC Scholar Athlete). Back row: Maggie Altman (OHSFCA and BBC Scholar Athlete), Carlee Schaffner (Team Rookie of the Year Award, BBC Honorable Mention), and Caelan Nofziger (BBC Honorable Mention).