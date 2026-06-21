Homer H. Duvendack, Jr. (1938 – 2026)

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(Longtime Member Of Pioneer Fire Department)

Homer H. Duvendack, Jr., 87, of Pioneer, Ohio, passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, June 19, 2026, at Hillside Country Living in Bryan, Ohio.

Born Aug. 13, 1938, in Toledo, Ohio, Homer was the son of Homer Harvey Duvendack, Sr. and Molly (French) Crowder. On June 11, 1959, he married the love of his life, Jill Louise Fraley, in Hillsdale, Michigan. They shared more than 63 years of marriage before Jill preceded him in death on June 10, 2023.

Homer dedicated 30 years of service as a metallurgist at General Motors in Defiance, retiring in 1997. Prior to his career at GM, he worked at N & N Metal Stamping in Pioneer.

A man of many interests, Homer was a longtime member of the Pioneer Volunteer Fire Department and was active with the Firebird Amateur Radio Club through his employment at GM.

First licensed as a ham radio operator in 1966 with the call sign KD8TC, he enjoyed teaching neighborhood children Morse code and loved the friendships he built through amateur radio.

He also coached Little League baseball during the 1960s. Fishing the waters of Nettle Lake each summer was his true passion. It was his happy place, and he rarely missed an opportunity to be on the lake.

Family and friends often laughed about the more than one occasion when, while stepping out of his boat, he missed the dock and ended up in the water, watching his ever-present pipe and pouch of tobacco float away.

Those lighthearted moments became cherished stories that perfectly reflected his good nature and love of the lake.

Homer had a passion for the outdoors and camping with his wife and their dog, Cree, and traveling throughout the eastern and southeastern United States. He was an avid NASCAR fan who especially enjoyed cheering for Dale Earnhardt Sr., “The Intimidator.”

He is survived by his daughter, Andi (Mark) Clark of Pioneer; his son, Eric (Mindy) Duvendack of Pioneer; four grandchildren, Seth Duvendack, Megan Penland, Paige (Coty) Motter, and Cole Clark; and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Jill Duvendack; his daughter, Robin L. Duvendack; his brother, Thomas Duvendack; and half-brother Robert H. Duvendack.

Graveside funeral services for Homer will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer, with Pastor Mark Pitman officiating.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Williams County Humane Society or Elara Caring Hospice. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.