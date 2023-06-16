Hilltop’s Cameron Marvin Places In Top Five At Archery Nationals

(PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)TOP FIVE PERFORMANCE … Hilltop Elementary students traveled to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina recently for the Archery Nationals at the NASP US Open Championship. Cameron Marvin finished in 5th place for Elementary Boys out of 428 of the best boys from across the United States. The top five scores for his division were 285, 283, 283, 282, and Cam with a 281. Cam finishes his elementary “career” ranking #1 in the state of Ohio for average high score Elementary Boys and ranks 20th in the Nation. Next year he will compete in the middle school division, grades 6-8.