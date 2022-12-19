Historic Lyons Business Says Goodbye

ORIGINAL SITE … Pictured here is the original Lyons Oil Company before the company moved to its present location. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

By: Jacob Kessler

Doyle Welding in Lyons has said its goodbyes and shut its doors. The business got its start in 1938 as Lyons Oil Company.

That is a total of 84 years in operation. Founded by Forest Gillespie and Roy Toms, the business started out as a gas station and fuel delivery service.