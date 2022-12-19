Wreaths Across America Honored At Edon & Blakeslee Cemeteries

COLOR GUARD … Edon American Legion Post 662 Color Guard posted the colors beginning and ending the Wreaths Across America Ceremony. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF)
By: Lindsay Phillips
Morrill Worcester, is the name of the man who created a widely known tribute to remember, honor and teach about the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice for the United States of America.
From Worcester’s efforts the tribute became a national day, Wreaths Across America Day, in 2013.
Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.