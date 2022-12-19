Wreaths Across America Honored At Edon & Blakeslee Cemeteries

COLOR GUARD … Edon American Legion Post 662 Color Guard posted the colors beginning and ending the Wreaths Across America Ceremony. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF)

By: Lindsay Phillips

Morrill Worcester, is the name of the man who created a widely known tribute to remember, honor and teach about the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice for the United States of America.

From Worcester’s efforts the tribute became a national day, Wreaths Across America Day, in 2013.