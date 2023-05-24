Historic Reflection: 1835: Springfield Township (Stryker, Ohio)

Williams County History (May 16, 1835): Springfield Township’s first election

was held at the Sarah Luther residence. The Williams County commissioners

created Springfield Township on March 30, 1835. The county

commissioners also ordered the county auditor to “advertise an election in

said township of Springfield on the 16th day of May next for the purpose

of electing the necessary officers for organizing said township.” The first

township officials elected on May 16, 1835 included Trustees Bruce Packard,

John Stubbs and Harmon Doolittle; Treasurer Thomas J. Prettyman;

Clerk Jonathan B. Taylor; Daniel Colgan and Abram Worts, Overseers of

the Poor; Joseph Stubbs, John Fields and Joseph Bates, Fence Viewers;

Joseph H. Stubbs and Calvin Gleason, Constables; John Lindenberger and

Joseph Bates, Supervisors. Township Treasurer Thomas J. Prettyman died

August 4, 1835, and Daniel Colgan was appointed to fill the vacancy. On

September 5, 1835, Jonathan B. Taylor and Harmon Doolittle were elected

Justices of the Peace for Springfield Township. This photograph of Thomas

J. Prettyman’s tombstone in the Boynton Cemetery southwest of Stryker is

from the Kevin Maynard collection.