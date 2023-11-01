Historic Reflection: 1856 Williams County Fair

HISTORIC REFLECTION … The first Williams County Fair began on the courthouse square in Bryan. The Williams County Agricultural Society was organized on June 14, 1856, at the old Williams County courthouse in Bryan. On October 7-8, 1856, the first Williams County fair was held around the courthouse square. According to late local historian Paul Van Gundy, “Examples of farm produce, domestic arts and manufactured articles were displayed inside the courthouse. The livestock was tied to the fence around the court park. The races were held on the streets around the court park, with twice around for a heat and three heats for a complete race.” The fair was successful and in 1857, the Agricultural Society constructed a fairground on the south side of Bryan’s East High Street. In 1866, the Society completed a new fairground at the northeast corner of Townline Road (County Road 13) and Paige Street, north of the railroad in Bryan. The Williams County fair continued to be held at this location annually through 1886. This Williams County courthouse was completed on Bryan’s square in circa 1846-47 and was razed in 1888 to make room for the existing courthouse. This illustration of the old Williams County courthouse is from the 1874 Illustrated and Historical Atlas of Williams County.