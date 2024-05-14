Historic Reflection: 1882 – The Howe Post Office

HISTORIC REFLECTION … The Howe Post Office in Jefferson Township was established. The Howe Post Office was named after then U.S. Postmaster General Timothy Otis Howe. The Howe Post Office was established on April 21, 1882, with Dr. George Hart appointed as its first postmaster. The 1874 Williams County atlas shows Dr. George Hart owned property on the east side of what is now Ohio Route 15, north of County Road M.50—the current site of Holiday City. In 1881, the Montpelier Enterprise newspaper reported, “Dr. George Hart, who conducts a store on the Pioneer road for the convenience of the Deer Lick neighborhood, reports that his sales reached $80 last Saturday. The doctor is quite socially inclined and knows exactly how to suit the wants of his numerous custom-ers.” Dr. Hart was succeeded as postmaster by Stephen Lambright on April 29, 1885. The Howe Post Office was discontinued on December 9, 1885, with U.S. Mail service provided to area residents thereafter through the Montpelier Post Office. This vintage image of Howe Post Office namesake U.S. Postmaster General Timothy Otis Howe is from the Library of Congress collection.