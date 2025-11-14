Historic Reflection: 1897 – Edgerton’s North Michigan Avenue

This vintage image shows the east side of the 100 block of Edgerton’s North Michigan Avenue. The three two-story brick buildings were constructed following a July 21, 1893 fire that destroyed approximately 30 buildings north and east of the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Indiana Street.

Not visible to the right (south) of these buildings is the large three-story, double-front brick Farnham Block erected in 1872 at the northeast corner of Michigan Avenue and Indiana Street. The Farnham Block was destroyed by fire on January 18, 1897.

This photograph may date to circa 1897, before the two-story, double-front brick building that now houses the State Bank was constructed.

The building on the left doesn’t bear any visible signage, but was later occupied by the Long Drug Company. The center structure housed the Fred W. Arnds & Company grocery, and the building on the right—which no longer stands—was home to Killinger & Skelton, harness makers and dealers, who also sold bicycles.

