Historic Reflection: 1900’s – Swanton Post Office

POST … The post office located at the time on the west side of North Main street. Back then the post office would close at 7:30pm. Identified here were Fred Kelsey, Elwood Jones, Sherm Ribble, Postmaster Orrin Curtis, Unknown, Gail Fetterman, and Earl Knight. Thank you to the Swanton Historical Society for the use of this photo. Do you have a Fulton County Historic photo you would like to share? Email: publisher@thevillagereporter.com.

“ORRIN WATSON CURTIS, the efficient postmaster of Swanton is a native of Fulton county, having been born in Fulton township on March 1, 1871. He is the son of Newton and Abigail (Showers) Curtis, both natives of New York State. His grandfather, George Curtis, was the son of John Curtis, a Revolutionary hero. Newton Curtis was born in Orleans county, N.Y., in 1831 and came with his parents in 1836 to what is now Fulton county. He spent his productive years in the manufacture of brick in Swanton where he and his wife, who was born in 1836, are now living. They are the parents of six children, four sons and two daughters, all except one daughter still living.

The names are: George S., a resident of Huntington, Ind., where he is engaged in the railroad business; Ida D., who married O. S. Allen and died at Metamora, this county, leaving three children; Hattie, the wife of R. S. Watkins, a farmer of Swan Creek township; Frank J., a merchant of Swanton; Clemon E., a retired farmer, having operated an extensive dairy business at Swanton for many years; and Orrin W.

Orrin Watson Curtis grew to manhood on a farm and received his education in the public schools of Swanton. For a number of years he was employed as clerk in a mercantile establishment. Then he and his brother Clemon purchased the home farm and operated that as an extensive dairy business for some years. While thus engaged, Mr. Curtis established the ice business in Swanton, constructing a large ice pond on the farm. Next he sold his farming interests and entered the employ of George D. Spaulding, then postmaster and merchant in Swanton. For 3 ½ years he served as a clerk in the post office, after which, in 1897, he was appointed postmaster, then a fourth-class office.

When, on January 30, 1901, he received his commission of President McKinley, he had advanced the business sufficiently to have it recognized as a third-class office. On January 20, 1905, he was appointed for the third time. Under the jurisdiction of O. W. Curtis five rural free delivery routes from this office have been established. He has also taken an active interest in establishing the system throughout the county.

In politics he has always taken an active part, but has never sought official honors other than that of postmaster. Mr. Curtis is prominently connected with the Masonic fraternity, being a member of Swanton Lodge, No. 555, Free and Accepted Masons, of which he was worshipful master for two years; Octavius Waters Chapter, No. 154 of Delta, Wauseon Council, No. 68, Royal Arch Masons, and Toledo Commandery, No. 7, Knights Templar. He is also a member of Lodge No. 588, Knights of Pythias, and a member of the Uniform Rank.

On August 24, 1893, he was united in marriage to Miss Jennie C., the daughter of Harmon and Melvina (Bechtel) Farner, of an old and prominent family of Lucas county. She was born in Spencer township, Lucas county. To O. W. Curtis and wife there has been born one son, Farner W., a lad of nine years.”