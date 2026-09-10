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Historic Reflection: 1800s – Dr. L.A. Bassett

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Portrait of Dr. L.A. Bassett, the first mayor of Swanton, Ohio, who served from 1883 to 1886
MAYOR … Dr. L.A. Bassett 1825 – 1907 First Mayor of Swanton Dr. Lyman Augustus Bassett, first mayor of Swanton from 1883 – 1886, came to Centerville about 1857 and set up a practice in the homeopathic school of medicine and also ran a hotel, country store and drug store. When he saw that the town was prospering more toward the railroad, he moved closer and did all he could to promote and develop the town. In his older years, he closed up his hotel and mercantile business but kept up a drug store. He lived on a small farm within the village limits in the area of South Main and Garfield. Subdivisions and a street in that area carry the Bassett name. His son, Hollis S. Bassett, started the Swanton Enterprise in 1886 that was in continuous publication until 2023. The Bassetts owned most of the land that eventually became Swanton Memorial Park. Thank you to the Swanton Historical Society for the use of this photo. Do you have a Fulton County Historic photo you would like to share? Email: publisher@thevillagereporter.com.

 

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