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Historic Reflection: 1870 – Stryker Methodist Episcopal Church

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1870s photograph of the former Stryker Methodist Episcopal Church, later the E.P. Mignery Hay Barn, in Stryker, Ohio
CHURCH … The Stryker Methodist Episcopal Church on Church Street was formally dedicated. In 1862 or 1863 the congregation erected the wooden frame house of worship shown in this photo on the south side of Church Street midway between Center and Defiance streets. The church faced north toward what was then Stryker’s public square and park. According to a local newspaper account the building was not dedicated until 1870 because “considerable debt was left unsatisfied” on the building. In 1878 significant improvements were made to the church including a new steeple and bell, and installation of “gothic” stained glass windows. The structure served the Stryker Methodist congregation until a new church was completed on the northwest corner of Defiance and Short streets in 1901. In the spring of 1905 Ernest P. Mignery purchased the 1860s church building, moved it to South Depot Street and converted it into a hay barn. The building and 125 tons of hay were destroyed by fire in July 1909. This vintage image of the former Stryker Methodist Episcopal Church is from the Williams County Public Library Huffman Photographic Archives. Do you have a Williams County Historic photo you would like to share? Email: publisher@thevillagereporter.com.

 

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