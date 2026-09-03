Close Menu
Thursday, September 3
Login
Local History

Historic Reflection: Coach David Hansbarger – Swanton Football

By No Comments1 Min Read
Portrait of Coach David Hansbarger, longtime head football coach at Swanton High School
COACH … Coach Hansbarger graduated from Ohio Northern University in 1961. He taught and coached football at Montpelier and Parkway High Schools before coming to Swanton in 1972. During his 24-year career at Swanton High School, he had a 154-87-5 all-time record with the Bulldogs – more than 100 more wins than any other coach in Swanton history. Some of his top teams were 1976, 1981, 1985, 1989, 1991, and the 1995 squad, which was the first from Swanton to qualify for the playoffs. The 1981 squad allowed only 15 points scored by their opponents in 10 games. He was honored as the Associated Press Northwest Ohio district coach of the year in 1975, 1981, 1985, and 1995, and honored by the National Football Foundation and Hall of Fame for his accomplishments in 1992 and 1996. Coach Hansbarger founded the Northwest Ohio Football Coaches Association in 2002 and was inducted into the Ohio High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame. He retired in 1996. Thank you to the Swanton Historical Society for the use of this photo. Do you have a Fulton County Historic photo you would like to share? Email: publisher@thevillagereporter.com.

 

Related Posts

Leave A Reply