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Local History

Historic Reflection: 1904 – Swanton’s F.J. Curtis Store

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The F.J. Curtis store on North Main Street in Swanton, Ohio, in 1904
STORE … The F.J. Curtis store – located on North Main Street. They had not only one but two rooms of merchandise. They sold boots and shoes, tailor-made suits, shirts, jackets, and even groceries. They owned and operated a one-horse delivery wagon, and even a money chute. They bought geese, chickens, ducks, turkeys, and even eggs. The products were then usually shipped to Toledo to Tiedtke’s store on Summit Street right by the railway. Frank and C.E.’s brother Orrin W. Curtis was once the Swanton Postmaster. Thank you to the Swanton Historical Society for the use of this photo. Do you have a Fulton County Historic photo you would like to share? Email: publisher@thevillagereporter.com.

 

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