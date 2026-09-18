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Local History

Historic Reflection: 1993 – Metamora Centennial Parade

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Metamora centennial parade float, 1993
PARADE … Metamora’s centennial parade in 1993 is shown here. Thank you to the Fulton County Historical Society for the use of this photo. Do you have a Fulton County Historic photo you would like to share? Email: publisher@thevillagereporter.com.

 

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