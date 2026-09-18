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Historic Reflection: 1933 – Pioneer & Fayette Railroad

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Pioneer & Fayette Railroad founder Earl S. Snyder with one of the company’s trains, 1933
RAILROAD … The Pioneer & Fayette Railroad hauled its first shipment, a carload of gasoline. When the Toledo and Western electric interurban railway abandoned operations in 1933, Pioneer and Fayette citizens led by Earl S. Snyder purchased the former T. & W. rail line between the two towns and created the Pioneer & Fayette Railroad Company. The P. & F. began operations September 1, 1933. At only 13 miles in length, the P. & F. Railroad was believed to be the shortest rail line in the United States. On February 15, 1943, the P. & F. ceased rail operations, with the exception of a half-mile of track at the Wabash Railroad interchange (Franklin Junction), replacing it with a trucking business that continued operations until 1992. This colorized vintage image from the Williams County Public Library Huffman Photographic Archives shows Pioneer & Fayette Railroad founder Earl S. Snyder with one of the company’s trains. Do you have a Williams County Historic photo you would like to share? Email: publisher@thevillagereporter.com.

 

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