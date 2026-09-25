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Historic Reflection: 2003 – Bicentennial Bell

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Charlene Sostoi and her son Martin Sostoi ring the Williams County Ohio Bicentennial Bell for the first time at the 2003 Williams County Fair
BELL … The Williams County Ohio Bicentennial Bell was cast at the 2003 Williams County Fair. Beginning in 2001, the Ohio Bicentennial Commission sponsored the casting of Bicentennial Bells measuring two feet high and weighing 250 pounds in each of the state’s 88 counties to commemorate the state’s 200th birthday. The Williams County bell was the 79th such bell and was cast at the Williams County Fair on September 6, 2003. The following day the bell was removed from its cast and polished. The bell was rung for the first time by Charlene Sostoi and her son Martin Sostoi (shown in this photo), descendants of early Williams County and Superior Township settler George Wisman. The Williams County Historical Society constructed a tower to house the bell near its museum on the fairgrounds. The WCHS Bicentennial Bell Tower was formally dedicated on September 12, 2004. This photograph of the Sostois ringing the Williams County Bicentennial Bell for the first time is from the Bryan Times collection. Do you have a Williams County Historic photo you would like to share? Email: publisher@thevillagereporter.com.

 

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