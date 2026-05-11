Governor DeWine Names Andy Wilson As Ohio Attorney General

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the appointment of Andy Wilson, Ohio Director of Public Safety, as the new Ohio Attorney General. Wilson’s wife, Libby Wilson, joined them for the announcement.

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)— Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that he is naming Andy Wilson as Ohio Attorney General, following the announcement by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost that he is taking a job in the private sector next month. Wilson, who currently serves as the director of the Ohio Department of Public Safety, will serve the remainder of Yost’s term, with the election for the next Attorney General taking place this November for a term beginning in January 2027.

“I know from experience how important the office of the Ohio Attorney General is,” said Governor DeWine, who served as Ohio Attorney General from 2011-2019. “I have great confidence that Andy Wilson will do a great job as the attorney general for the state of Ohio. I base this on watching him as a former Clark County prosecuting attorney and working with him on a daily basis as the director of the Ohio Department of Public Safety.”

“I am looking forward to serving as Ohio attorney general and to continuing the mission of keeping Ohioans safe,” said Wilson.

After serving as an armor officer in the Ohio National Guard, Wilson began his career as a trial prosecutor in Clark County in 2002 where he specialized in prosecuting individuals who committed sexual and/or physical violence against children.

In January of 2011, Wilson was appointed to serve as the Clark County prosecutor and was later elected to that position for two subsequent terms. During that time, he represented the State of Ohio on many major criminal cases while also developing several innovative programs including a victim assistance violent crime rapid response team, a prosecutor’s diversion program, and a recording academy program for at-risk youth.

Wilson served as Governor Mike DeWine’s senior advisor for criminal justice policy beginning in January of 2019. He was instrumental in assisting with Governor DeWine’s violent crime reduction initiatives, first responder wellness and resiliency initiatives, and law enforcement training and professional development initiatives. In this role, he served as a co-chair of the Governor’s Warrant Task Force, helped to develop the Governor’s Expedited Pardon Project, and worked closely with the Ohio Department of Public Safety on various projects including the launch of the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center and Ohio School Safety Center. He also served as Governor DeWine’s representative to the Ohio Sentencing Commission and the Ohio Supreme Court’s Task Force on Conviction Integrity.

In 2020, Governor DeWine also assigned Wilson to assist the Pike County Prosecutor’s Office in prosecuting four individuals accused of brutally murdering eight members of the Rhoden, Manley, and Gilley families in 2016. In addition to helping to secure guilty pleas from two of the prime suspects in the case, Wilson was also involved in the months-long trial and ultimate conviction of George Wagner IV for his role in the mass murders.

In December of 2022, Governor DeWine appointed Wilson Director of the Ohio Department of Public Safety. As a member of the Governor’s Cabinet, Wilson provides overall leadership and oversees public safety’s 10 divisions, nearly 4,000 employees, and $2.5 billion biannual budget, all dedicated to a mission of safety, service, and protection.

Wilson has an undergraduate degree in political science from Wright State University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Dayton School of Law. He and his wife, Libby, have two daughters.