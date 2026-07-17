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Local History

Historic Reflection: 1905 – Pettisville Dancing Bears

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Dancing bears perform on Main Street in Pettisville, circa 1905
BEARS … Dancing bears perform on Main Street in Pettisville, circa 1905. Thank you to the Fulton County Historical Society for the use of this photo. Do you have a Fulton County Historic photo you would like to share? Email: publisher@thevillagereporter.com.

 

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