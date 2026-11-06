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Historic Reflection: 1906 – Edgerton School

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Historic photograph of the 1906 Edgerton public school building on North Michigan Avenue in Edgerton, Ohio
SCHOOL … The first classes were held in the new Edgerton school at 324 North Michigan Avenue. In November 1905, Edgerton voters approved issuing bonds to construct a new school to replace an 1867 two-story school building at the southeast corner of Elm and Bement streets. In April 1906, a construction contract was awarded to Clemmer & Johnson of Hicksville at a cost of $17,202.72, with a heating plant contract awarded to Theodore C. Schied of Bluffton, Ohio, at a cost of $2,499. The first classes were held in the new school building on October 22, 1906. The Edgerton Earth newspaper reported the new school was “71 x 86 feet with concrete footing and stone foundation. There are eight rooms in the building, all well lighted and airy. The building is red brick, the corners being interlaid with white cement brick, the whole being perfect in symmetrical design. There are approaches to the west and south, also a rear entrance to the east. The halls are large and roomy. In the second story and directly facing the west is a room and study expressly for the superintendent. It is so located that he can gain an entire view of the hall without moving from his chair, the partitions being glass. The building is heated by steam, the system being the low pressure graded gravity apparatus, working smoothly and noiselessly in all parts and returning the water of condensation formed in the pipes and radiators directly to the boiler without the aid of any mechanical device. As to sanitation, the very latest and most modern methods have been installed. Charles R. Weatherhogg of Fort Wayne, Indiana, is the architect. Exacting critics say that Edgerton has a new building of which she may have just cause to feel proud.” A number of additions were made to the historic educational structure over the years. Following completion of the new Edgerton Elementary School on East River Street in 2011, the 1906 school building was demolished. This historic photograph showing the 1906 Edgerton school building is from the Kevin Maynard collection. Do you have a Williams County Historic photo you would like to share? Email: publisher@thevillagereporter.com.

 

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