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Local History

Historic Reflection: 1800s – Wesley Knight

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Historic portrait of Fulton County settler Wesley Knight
SETTLER … Wesley Knight was an early settler and historical figure in Fulton County, Ohio, who was born in the Green Mountain State of Vermont (specifically Middlebury). Wesley Knight moved to Ohio and settled in Fulton County in 1852. Upon his arrival in 1852, he bought and took charge of the old tavern at Centerville. He was married to Louisa Knight (1809–1890). Their family tree in the area includes their son Theodore Knight (1846–1921), daughter Julia (1839–1861), and grandson Earl R. Knight (1879–1963) whom we previously wrote about. The Commemorative Biographical Record of Northwestern Ohio offers a bio of Theodore (his son, but includes interesting info about Wesley’s life.) The 1850 census has him listed as a farmer, but the 1860 denotes “Inn Keeper”. The 1870 and 1880 censuses go back to listing him as a farmer. Thank you to the Swanton Historical Society for the use of this photo. Do you have a Fulton County Historic photo you would like to share? Email: publisher@thevillagereporter.com.

 

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