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Historic Reflection: 1910 – Edward White

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Colorized 1910 photograph of Edward White of West Unity, Ohio, leaning on a cane
WHITE … On April 15, 1910, the Bryan Democrat newspaper carried this report from a West Unity correspondent: “Mr. Edward White, whose birthday occurred April 10, having reached his 100th birthday, was celebrated in the afternoon at the Presbyterian church. Pastors and several citizens made speeches, and Mr. White with his children and a number of his grandchildren were present. Rev. Stockton, in behalf of a number of citizens, presented him with a gold-headed cane, and the birthday greetings ran into the hundreds. He came to this country from England where he was born when about 27 years of age. He has resided in this place for over 50 years. He has four sons and three daughters living, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. This is the first person of our village to reach the age of 100. Mr. White is in good health for one of his age.” White passed away in 1912 at the age of 102 and was buried in West Unity’s Floral Grove Cemetery. Although White’s birthdate is listed in circa 1910-1912 newspaper accounts and on his tombstone as April 10, 1810, earlier newspaper accounts and census records provide varying birthdates ranging from circa 1810 to 1821. This colorized 1910 vintage image of Edward White—published by John E. Beach’s Bryan Postcard Company—is from the Kevin Maynard collection. Do you have a Williams County Historic photo you would like to share? Email: publisher@thevillagereporter.com.

 

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