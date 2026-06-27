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Local History

Historic Reflection: 1915 – Railcar Loading

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Loading logs onto railcars in Swanton, circa 1915 — Fulton County Historical Society
RAILCAR … Loading logs onto railcars in Swanton, circa 1915. Thank you to the Fulton County Historical Society for the use of this photo. Do you have a Fulton County Historic photo you would like to share? Email: publisher@thevillagereporter.com.

 

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